Lahore - Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh Wednesday took oath of LHC CJ. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath of the 49th chief justice of Lahore High Court. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, PA Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, AGP Anwar Mansoor, provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Akhtar Malik and Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari and senior judges and officials. Later, the Punjab governor, CM and PA speaker held a meeting and vowed to work jointly for development and prosperity of Punjab. They appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to strengthen the country economically as well as measures taken by federal government. Ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat and Sardar Mohsin Leghari were also present. The meeting discussed political situation in Punjab and issues relating to provision of clean drinking water to people , public welfare programmes and developmental projects. On this occasion, Punjab Governor said that Punjab government was taking such steps with regard to public well being in the province which have no precedence in the past, and historic legislative work had been done in Punjab Assembly.