Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) MNA Moonis Elahi on Wednesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed political situation of Punjab. Federal Minister for Water and Power Faisal Vawda was also present in the meeting.

According to sources, they discussed important political issues related to Punjab.

The prime minister asked Moonis to continue supporting Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in the province.

The sources said that Faisal Vawda will likely visit Punjab but it was not clear that what was his agenda and political motives would be.

They mentioned that the PML-Q leadership wants to see Monis Elahi in the federal cabinet and it has conveyed to the PM in this regard.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

PM VISITS TARLAI

PANAH GAH

APP adds: Imran Khan Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Tarlai Panah Gah and enquired about the existing facilities there.

The prime minister enquired from the administration and the people about the accommodation facilities being provided there, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

He also took round of the facility and met the people staying there. He assured them that the government would take similar steps to improve their economic conditions.

The people, mainly labourers, lodging in the Panah Gah, expressed their pleasure to find the prime minister among them.