ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday appointed senior police officer Sanaullah Abbasi as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, says a notification issued here by the Establishment Division yesterday.

Earlier, Sanaullah Abassi, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, was serving as Inspector General of Police, Gilgit-Baltistan, under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division.

He had also served as head of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to media reports, the decision to replace KP IGP Dr. Naeem Khan has been taken after the government expressed dissatisfaction over police performance in the province.

It may be noted here that the PTI government had appointed Dr Naeem as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP in February 2019 replacing Salahuddin Mehsud, the then KP police chief.

On Monday last, the Establishment Division had moved a summary to the PM Office to appoint a new KP IGP and recommended three senior police officers including Muhammad Tahir, Sanaullah Abbasi and Muhammad Suleman.