ATTOCK - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said that the current government under the dynamic leadership of Premier Imran Khan is committed to take the country to the heights of development and prosperity.

“This New Year will be the year of delivery and people will see a positive and healthy change,” Malik Amin Aslam said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating Clean and Green Pakistan Program at Hazro.

Attock DC Ali Anan Qamar, AC (Hazro) Maleeha Eesar, Malik Ejaz of Saidan, Imran Khan and other notables were also present. Malik Amin Aslam termed planting trees a religious obligation and emphasised upon the people to participate in the campaign to curb pollution and make Pakistan an environment friendly country.

He said that under the programme, trees would be planted over an area of 10,000 kanals on the bank of Ghazi Barotha Power Channel in addition to other parts of the Attock district. He said that the Clean and Green Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and every individual should step forward to make it a success as this is program utmost importance for Pakistan, adding that it is a good omen that mostly people are aware of its importance.

Malik Amin informed that the program is being launched across the country, which includes 300 cities of Punjab. He expressed his resolve to visit different districts of the county in this context to mobilise people.

“At school level, students are being sensitised to the importance of this program and it is also being made part of the syllabus,” Amin Aslam revealed, adding that it is individual as well as collective responsibility to take the country out of the difficulties. “The PTI government will control price hike as all indicators are positive.... imports have been minimised along with current account deficit, which in fact is a great achievement and that’s why we say this year will be the year of delivery,” he pointed out.

To ensure provision of daily-use items at subsidised rate, the SAPM claimed that the government has released Rs6 billion for Utility Stores Corporation.

While talking about development of Attock district, he said that 35 filtration plants would be installed in tehsil Hazro to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents while regional campuses of Allama Iqbal Open University, Air University and Agriculture University will be set up in the Attock which will open doors of higher education, adding that it would help the youth to seek higher education and play their role in the development of the country.

He said that gas supply projects are being completed in different areas of the district at a brisk pace.

Later, the adviser to Prime Minister laid foundation stones of water filtration plants at Mohallah Abdul and Mohallah Azeem Khan in Hazro City. The adviser also inaugurated gas supply project at village Gakhar of tehsil Fatehjang. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated Green and Clean Pakistan Program at Teenmeela Chown in Attock.