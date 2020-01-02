Share:

LAHORE - Thikriwala Club won the Chaudhary Sadiq Gujjar Shaheed Football Tournament after beating Mazra Club by 5-4 on penalty kicks in the final played at Thikriwala Ground, Faisalabad. According to information made available here, Dr AR Hassan graced the final as chief guest and distributed trophies and prizes among the winners and runners-up. Chief Patron, Chaudhry Mansoor Sadiq Gujjar, President, Islamabad Futsal Association, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Manager, Punjab Women Football Team, Rana Muhammad Ashraf Khan and a large number people were also present on the occasion. Thikriwala Club and Mazra Club fought well in the final but in the end, the score was 0-0 and the match was then decided on penalty kicks, where Thikriwala Club converted five goals against four by Mazra Club. Former national captain Samar Ishaq played well from the winning side as he stopped one penalty kick. Rana M Saleem Sami acted as match commissioner and M Waseem supervised the match.