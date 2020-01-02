Share:

According to rescue sources, A three-storey building collapsed in Sindh's Sukkur district on Thursday evening. More than a dozen people are feared trapped in the rubble.

The building, located on Sukkur's Station Road near Ghanta Ghar Chowk, was constructed above a few shops and housed inhabitants of three families.

Two children and eight other people have been rescued. They were shifted to hospital for first aid. While rescue efforts are ongoing, authorities are yet to ascertain how many people were present in the building at the time of the collapse.