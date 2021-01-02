Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday extended felicitations to the newly-elected members of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and termed their victory as a good omen for the democracy, supremacy of the Constitution and independence of judiciary.

In his felicitation message to the newly-elected members Farooq H. Naek, Mohammad Ahsan Bhoon, Abid Saqi, Shahadat Khan Awan and others, the PPP Chairman said that lawyers fraternity has always been in the forefront in the struggle for the restoration of democracy and they offered numerous sacrifices for the cause.

Bilawal said that PPP always stood for rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament and lawyers community forms the backbone of the Party since its inception.

He hoped that newly-elected Pakistan Bar Council will continue its endeavors for a truly independent judiciary and for removal of the bad impressions and perceptions not suitable for any free judiciary anywhere.