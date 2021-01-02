Share:

A political rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be held in Bahawalpur tomorrow under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. As per sources, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani will also join the rally. The rally will pass through Bandra Bridge, Model Town C Chowk, Fateh Chowk, Model Town B, and reach Toll Plaza Sutlej Bridge.

It is predicted that all three leaders Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Raza Gilani will address the rally at Chowk Seraiki. A spokesman for the district police said the administration had not yet given permission for the rally. Warning notices have been issued to the organisers to cancel the rally and the Pan flexes and billboards in the city advertising the rally have been removed, he added.

He said, cases have been registered against local PDM officials and workers for violating coronavirus safety protocols. PML-N leader Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the government is alarming in the face of the Opposition movement, crude tactics are being used to stop the rally, he added. "PDM is the voice of the people, the rally will be held tomorrow at all costs," he promised.