Kandhkot - A youth hailing from Gharri Tegho of Kandhkot was killed within the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station on Friday afternoon. According to reports, a youth identified as Mohammad Usman Teghani was killed at Indus Highway near Unarr canal police picket when unidentified masked men opened indiscriminate firing on his Dotson vehicle. When contacted to local police, they said that victim was the trader of cattle and he was going to Karampur from Tangwani after selling his cattle. Suddenly, two unknown armed men intercepted him and shot him dead on the spot, whereas the killers were fled from the scene. Later, police rushed to spot and sent the body for autopsy. However, police said they were investigating the matter, while initial investigations suggested that the victim had been murdered over old enmity. On the other hand, locals said that there was an old enmity between two clans of Bijrani and Teghani due to which he had been killed.