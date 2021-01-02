Share:

MULTAN - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan deposited around Rs 500 million in the national exchequer after recovering the ill-gotten money from the corrupt elements in the year 2020.

NAB Multan spokesperson said in a statement on Friday that over Rs 61 million were recovered by way of plea bargain and another Rs 433.76 million recovered during NAB Multan anti-corruption drive that had resulted in the arrest of 25 accused during 2020. NAB Multan received total 2874 complaints in the year 2020 out of which 962 were sent to departments concerned for necessary legal action,158 passed through NAB verification process, 99 complaints were sent to other regional offices of NAB while another 1449 were made part of cases already under investigation with the Multan arm of the apex anti corruption institution. Only 230 complaints were consigned to office record with no further action and complainants were informed.

After verification of 158 complaints, 104 passed through inquiry process. Exactly 44 complaints were evaluated through investigations and finally 21 references were filed in the year 2020. Most of the complaints related to those who lost their hard earned money to illegal housing schemes and NAB Multan worked harder to get their grievances addressed and got their losses compensated.

NAB Multan also continued its advocacy campaign targeting youth for a corruption-free society and organized many seminars, rallies and contests including the recent one that began on November 26 and concluded on December 12 in 2020. Spokesman said that NAB Multan under guidance from DG Atiq Ur Rahman was continuing anti-corruption drive as per vision of Chairman NAB Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal and this campaign would continue with renewed commitment in the year 2021, the release concluded.

Dacoits continue looting spree in Multan

Armed outlaws snatched three motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens in separate cases reported at different police stations of the city here on Friday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Rafique s/o Shafique resident of Warisabad was returning home from his work place when three unidentified armed outlaws intercepted him near Railway Line Hadi Mill in premises of City Shujabad police station. They held him hostage at gun point and snatched Honda CD motorcycle, cash Rs 25,000, mobile phone and expensive watch before escaping from the scene.

Another case was reported in City Shujabad police station in which four unidentified armed robbers snatched motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from Shaukat Hussain resident of Khangarh road at gun point while a citizen namely Noor Muhammad s/o Malik Shoaib resident of Thatha Qureshi was also deprived of motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash by four unidentified armed outlaws near Bagh Atai in premises of the same police station.

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmed resident of Gulgasht Colony reported police that his sister was deprived of cash Rs 10,000 and mobile phone at gun point by an unidentified armed outlaw when she was returning from market. Another case was also reported in Gulgasht police station in which Muhammad Imran alleged that three unidentified armed outlaws forcedly entered into his mobile shop situated at Sabzazar colony. They held him hostage at gun point and looted cash and mobile phones and fled away.

Separate cases have been registered with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Cold, dry weather with chances of mist in morning

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20.3 degree centigrade and 3.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 83 percent at 8am and 19 percent at 5 pm. The sun will rise at 07:09am and set at 17:26pm tomorrow.

Police recruitment board start re-verification after irregularities in recruitment process

Police department’s recruitment board has started re-verification process of candidates after emergence of irregularities in the constables’ recruitment and more candidates would face FIRs after one candidate booked last Thursday.

The process of re-verification involved ascertaining the hand writing of the candidates and other measures, police spokesman said on Friday adding that one FIR has already been registered and more would be brought to book today and onward. The recruitment board got the hint of irregularities after a candidate, Ali Hamza, who had secured highest marks in the written test, failed to answer questions during interview and subsequent questioning made him admit employing unfair means in Multan, the spokesman added. When his solved paper was checked in front of the board, it appeared that it was a case of impersonation and candidate admitted that his maternal uncle, a teacher, had solved the paper and it was replaced with the original one allegedly in collusion with Candidates Testing Service (CTS) staff. Handwriting on the original paper and the one attempted by the teacher were different, a fact that emerged last Thursday, and prompted police department to re-verify the candidates, spokesman said adding Inspector General Police Punjab also took notice of the matter and ordered high level inquiry.

Candidates and their facilitators were being arrested. The contents of FIR registered against candidate Ali Hamza, his maternal uncle (teacher), both now in custody, showed that 100 papers of candidates were checked for the post of traffic assistant and police found mismatch in 69 cases in the paper marking and result sheet. This put the fairness of the CTS testing process in doubt and necessitates investigations. Police spokesman said that legal process was in progress to prosecute candidates and their facilitators adding that police high up have made it clear that no irregularity would be tolerated in the recruitment process and those involved would face punishment as per law. SSP Operations has been assigned to oversee the process of investigations in the matter.