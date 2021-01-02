Share:

Peshawar - Since 2018 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Performance, Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) has been able to accumulate a vast and organized data base of the most recurring and acute problem in issues faced by the citizens in the province through the portal and other E-Governance initiatives.

The KP Citizen portal App currently connects more than 1700 offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Since last 19 months, more than 237,000 complaints have been lodged through this app predominantly against four departments which include Local Government/ Municipal Services, Education, Health, Law & Order / Police. The PMRU also maintains a complete log of the process/ actions taken by various offices on each complaint / task assigned to departments in district administration.

In order to initiate policy discussion around the KP Citizens portal and promote informed decisions in governance and service delivery, SNG with the help of an external consultant, analyzed 237000 complaints from 84000 complainants from all districts in KP and presented the finding to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This included the stock and growth of complaints, resolution status, satisfaction and feedback.

The analysis presented was based on interesting policy relevant questions related to governance and service delivery. While the stock of complaints mainly locates in big cities, the system experienced marked expansion in the rural / mostly remote areas.

The chief secretary asked to analyze other data sets on inspections, task management and Khuli Kacheries and explore avenues for potentials linkages between various governance initiatives undertaken by the KP government.