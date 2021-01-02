Share:

DADU - Ex-chief minister of Sindh Liaquat Ali Khan Jatoi on Friday lamented that corrupt PPP was badly failed to deliver in Sindh province despite being in power for a long time. It was unfortunate that the Sindh government could not provide clean drinking water even to a single district of the Sindh province. Mr Jatoi said that corruption amounting to billions of rupees was made in government departments during 12-year PPP rule in the province; even then the PPP candidates who faced charges of massive corruption and inquiries in NAB, FIA and anti-corruption establishment were allowed to participate in election. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan was determined to improve the living standard of deprived segments of society. He said Imran Khan was the only leader in the country and he had no competitor of his stature at this time. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates are using development funds of taluka municipal administrations and local government to run their local government election campaign, asserted Mr Jatoi. Officials of TMAs and other government departments were personally canvassing for PPP candidates, said Mr Jatoi during the press conference at his local residence.