KARACHI - Shopkeepers on Friday moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to file a petition against the wide-scale anti-encroachment operation in Karachi. The owners of shops located in Korangi Sector 44-A have filed a petition against demolition notices issued for 312 shops of Korangi Welfare Association.

The petition filed by the shopkeepers stated that the shops had been established on the welfare plot since 1963 and applications were sent many times to the Sindh CM for regularisation which was not responded. It stated that anti-encroachment cell had issued notice to demolish the shops and implementation of the decision will affect poor shopkeepers. It demanded the high court to stop concerned officials from demolishing the shops. Sindh CM, Commissioner Karachi, Director-General (DG) Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and others were made parties in the case.