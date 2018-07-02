Share:

KARACHI - The candidates of different parts of province Sunday held a protest demonstration against Excise & Taxation Department for not hiring them.

They claimed that they had passed written test and appeared in viva-voce in 2007 but they were denied jobs in Excise Department.

The protesting candidates of Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Jamshoro and other parts of Sindh continued protest for getting job letters for the posts of inspectors in provincial Excise & Taxation Department.

The candidates including Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, Mukhutiar Hussain Siyal, Nale Mitho Mirani, Changez Khan Chandio, Nisar Kalhoro, Noshad Solangi, Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Hadi and others told that they were neglected even obvious directions of Sindh High Court to adjust qualified candidates since long waiting.

During Larkana’s visit of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Saqib Nisar also took notice of protesting candidates and assured the candidates for resolution of matter immediately.

They also appealed CJP for taking action and release of orders of 11 years long waiting qualified candidates of Sindh province. , Sindh government had neglected them and clear directions of Sindh High Court.

It was pertinent to be mentioned here that during 2007 they had passed written test and via voice, but Sindh government appointed other candidates violating the Sindh High Court orders.

According to the protesters, PPP-led Sindh government in their last period selected on political grounds, but neglected them, despite of successful in written tests and viva voce.

It was also learnt that the than candidates among petitioner Sono Khan Bhagat along with other candidates had approached the apex Court against Sindh Government for non appointment and violating the rules.

Later, Sindh government challenged order in Supreme Court, which upheld Sindh High Court’s order and ordered government to give postings to candidates. SC bench had also clearly directed Sindh government to release funds for creating new posts of Inspectors in Excise & Taxation Department and appointment of 46 qualified candidates.