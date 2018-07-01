Share:

SIALKOT-The PTI top leadership has changed the party candidates in Pasrur city's national and provincial assemblies' constituencies in a bid to give tough time to the rival candidates of PML-N and PPP in the general elections.

The PTI leadership first had awarded its ticket to Barrister Mansur Khan against PML-N's candidate Ali Zahid Hamid in NA-74, Sialkot-III. Later, the PTI took back party its ticket from Mansur and awarded to Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, the former PPP provincial minister, who recently joined the PTI.

Meanwhile, PTI also withdrew its ticket from Dr Tanveerul Islam in Pasrur city's PP 39, Sialkot-V. Tanveerul Islam had been PPP's provincial minister and he recently joined PTI.

The PTI took back the ticket and gave it to Saif Mansur Sarwar in PP 39, Sialkot-V. Saif is son of PTI leader Barrister Mansur Sarwar Khan, who was unhappy with the PTI leadership due to snatching of his party ticket. So, the PTI awarded ticket to his son Saif in Punjab Assembly's PP 39, Sialkot-V.

Later, disgruntled Barrister Mansur Sarwar had announced to contest as independent candidate against PTI candidate in Pasrur but after the award of PTI ticket to his son Saif Mansur Sarwar Khan, Mansur has withdrawn his nomination papers in favour of PTI candidate Ghulam Abbas in NA-74. PML-N has fielded former MPA Rana Muhammad Afzal in PP 39, Sialkot-V.

The PTI has finalized its candidates in all the five constituencies of national assembly and eleven constituencies in Sialkot district to give tough time to the PML-N candidates by fielding the potential candidates of PTI here. PTI claimed that these candidates were the potential candidates.

After the finalization, the PTI candidates have geared up their electioneering in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils, with their high claims of winning these polls. The PTI fielded Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PTI candidate in constituency (NA 72, Sialkot-I) against PML-N's candidate Armughan Subhani. In Sialkot city's constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-II), the PTI has again fielded Usman Dar against PML-N's candidate Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the five-time winner.

In Daska city's constituency (NA 75, Sialkot-IV), the PTI has fielded Ali Asjad Malhi against PML-N's candidate Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah. Ali Asjad Malhi has been the PML-Q backed state minister during General Musharraf Regime. PTI has also brought back Ch Sadaqat Ali as its candidate in constituency (PP-42, Sialkot-VIII) against PML-N's new face Mian Zeeshan Rafiq, close associate to Shehbaz Sharif.

In Sambrial, the PTI has fielded two real brothers in Sambrial city's constituencies of national assembly and Punjab assembly. PTI has confirmed Brig (r) Muhammad Aslam Ghuman in constituency (NA 76, Sialkot-V) besides giving ticket to his younger brother Azeem Noori Ghuman in constituency (PP 44, Sialkot-X).

However, the PTI top leadership completely ignored Umer Farooq Mayer, the day first worker and one of the pioneers of PTI in Sialkot. Mayer said that the PTI has totally rejected his lifelong political services and sacrifices for the party and awarded ticket to PML-N's dissident Ch Ikhlaq Ahmed in PP-36, Sialkot-II. Now, Umer Farooq is contesting polls in three constituencies as independent candidate.