MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday announced that local political leader Rajan Bakhsh Gilani and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined the Imran Khan-led party.

"Mian Rajan Baksh Gilani will make the formal announcement regarding joining PTI during a religious scholars' conference in Golra Sharif on July 6," Qureshi said while addressing the media in Multan.

"During the conference, Mian Gilani's followers will also announce their support for our party," he claimed.

Qureshi continued that Raja Abdul Ghaffar has also left the PPP to join PTI.

Shifting his focus to the PML-N, Qureshi said that the PML-N has split into two and Chaudhry Nisar has parted ways with his mother party.

"There is no consistency in the statements issued by Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif," he pointed out, adding that there is an environment of disappointment in PML-N. Qureshi further said that people from South Punjab are contesting the general election from PTI.

Regarding a significant upward revision in petroleum prices, Qureshi said, "The caretaker government has hiked fuel prices twice since assuming power owing to the previous government's flawed economic policies."