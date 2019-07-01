Share:

Lahore-After the success of the hit web series Shameless Proposals themed on the biased rishta culture of Pakistan, Sadia Jabbar Productions is now up with a new television project Mujhay Beta Chahye targeting yet another social issue.

As the name suggests, the serial is based on the age-old South Asian complex of preferring the birth of a baby boy as compared to that of a girl.

Despite portraying a conventional social issue, the drama is not boring at all and keeps you interested.

The cast contains the much loved on-screen couple from Meri Beti ,Shahood Alvi and Sabreen Hisbani in the lead, while the young Aiza Awan is playing the antagonist in the serial. The first episode was a preamble and included a lot of character reveals. Ramsha, played by Sabreen, is an expectant mother of two daughters and shares a great bond with her husband Salman and her mother-in-law.

Other characters of the serial include Salman’s mother’s step sister Shareefan and her daughter Jahan Ara, who live in Hyderabad and run an underground business of deceiving people through marriage and earning from them.

The story further progresses in the second episode, which shows the conartist Shareefan and her daughter Jahan Ara moving to Karachi to live with Salman’s family and plotting to get him to leave Ramsha and marry Jahan Ara.