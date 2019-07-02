Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said forceful action against the scourge of smuggling has been started under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that after control of smuggling, local industries would grow and national economy would be strengthened.

Firdous Awan said that the prime minister has taken an important step by constituting a committee headed by interior minister. She said that the committee would suggest amendments in the prevailing laws and would propose measures to improve monitoring of the borders and stop misuse of Afghan Transit Trade Agreement.