SIALKOT - All the six dialysis machines became functional after a long time at Daska THQ Civil Hospital here on Monday.

Now, local kidney patients are being provided dialysis facility and advanced medical treatment at local level here.

According to Medical Superintendent of Daska THQ Civil Hospital Dr Asghar, a team of senior doctors from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore visited Daska Civil Hospital and checked the dialysis machines in detail. They okayed these machines for regular functioning.

The MS added that the dialysis machines had been made operational by some local urologist doctors and technicians after getting three-month long necessary training due to unavailability of any nephrologist.

The MS added that it was the first time since the creation of Pakistan that the dialysis facility had been provided to kidney patients at Daska THQ Civil Hospital. Earlier, these patients had to go to Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities for dialysis.

In Daska, there was no official dialysis treatment facility available at any government hospital for local kidney patients.

Social circles of Daska have warmly welcomed this facility. They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rashid to ensure the early appointment of regular nephrologist at Daska THQ Civil Hospital in the larger public interest.