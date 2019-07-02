Share:

RAWALPINDI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari in reference to his Park Lane Properties probe. According to details, Zardari was allegedly running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a share holder in Park Lane properties.

The charges entail that the former President took out a loan from the National Bank of Pakistan in the name of Parathon. A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion had been acquired from the bank and transferred to the company account in a private bank. It has also been revealed that he had forged documents to comply with the loan policy and coaxed the National Bank into loan approval.

The former premier is already arrested by the Bureau in context of an ongoing fake bank accounts case against him. Warrants for the PPP co-chairman’s arrest were issued after bail pleas by he accused were withdrawn earlier. Zardari is set to appear in front of the Accountability Court tomorrow with regards to the allegations on him.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog is set to request the Accountability Court for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman’s physical remand post-arrest. The second physical remand for Asif Ali Zardari, if granted would begin after the remand in Fake Bank Accounts Case ends.

The (NAB on April 24 apprehended an accountant of Park Lane Estate Company Private Limited in fake accounts case. The anti-graft watchdog conducted raid at the office of Park Lane Company, reportedly owned by Zardari, and booked an accountant Muhammad Hanif.