Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday for recording his statement in the alleged corruption in multi-billion sports city project in his hometown, Norowal, available documents revealed. In October 2018, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal had ordered the NAB Rawalpindi bureau to initiate inquiry in the alleged misappropriation of government funds in the construction of the Narowal Sports City Project (NSCP). NAB Rawalpindi issued the call up notice to Ahsan last week. According to the notice, the NAB summoned the PML-N leader to appear on Wednesday at the NAB Rawalpindi for recording of his statement in the reference. According to the PSDP 2018-19 report, the cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion and Rs2.5 billion had already been spent. The funds allocated were then spent through the Sports Board of Pakistan (PSB) and the Ministry of Sports had devolved after the 18th constitutional amendment and it was provincial subject. The complainant raised the question that there was no need to build this mega project near Indian border and in a small city of Narowal. According to media reports, Ahsan Iqbal criticised the motives of NAB and questioned its actions against the leadership of opposition party PML-N. On the other hand, the Chairman NAB yesterday said that NAB accords high priority to capacity building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines as training is a continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the performance of training, operation and prosecution divisions of NAB at the NAB headquarters.