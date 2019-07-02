Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Works and Services Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has resigned from ministership after the party has assigned him role to lead political campaigning in the Ghotki by-polls for National Assembly seat.

The provincial minister also had additional portfolios of irrigation, religious affairs, and forest and wildlife departments.

He submitted his resignation to the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who forwarded it to the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

The chief minister in a letter written to the governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, an MPA from PS-25 Sukkur IV, has submitted his resignation from office of provincial minister.

It further advised the governor to accept his resignation as minister under article 132(3) of the constitution of Pakistan.

Shah is assigned responsibility from his party to run an important election campaign for the PPP by-election candidate from Ghotki.

The seat became vacated after federal minister for narcotics and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Ali Muhammad Mahar died of cardiac arrest.

Nasir Shah left his ministerial post as under the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct, prime minister, chief ministers; cabinet members are barred from taking part in electioneering of any candidate.

PPP candidate Muhammad Bux Mahar is set to contest elections from NA-205 Ghotki constituency.

Earlier, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Sports and Industries and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar on June 13 tendered resignation from his post to contest the upcoming election.