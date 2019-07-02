Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that all those opposition parliamentarians, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, met him on their own will.

Addressing All Pakistan Trader Convention and a gathering of brick-kiln association South Punjab here on Monday, he added that those PML-N members who had met the Prime Minister had decided to cooperate with the government. He said that some people talked of mid-term election despite the fact that the elections had passed less than a year ago. He said that the government had listened to the opposition with utmost patience and the reality of all those, who claimed that they would not let the budget pass, had got unveiled in the parliament. He said that approval of budget was a big success of government. He said that the opposition parties had no ideological bond and this alliance was based on interests.

He claimed that recent price hike was not result of poor performance of current government rather it was the outcome of wrongdoings of previous rulers. He added that the former rulers should be ashamed for criticizing the government in the parliament as the current price hike was result of their 40 year rule. He maintained that the previous governments did nothing during their rule. He said that the government was aware of problems being faced by the labour and middle classes and all out efforts were being made to offer relief to the public. He said that the problems were bigger than the resources and problems could not be settled overnight. He said that government’s economic team was working day and night and their hard work would deliver positive results very soon.

The FM strongly condemned terrorist attack in Kabul and expressed sympathies with the aggrieved families. He said that Pakistan always condemned terrorism because Pakistan faced this menace for a long period. “We believe that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for stability in the region,” he asserted.

Referring to attacks on Pakistani spectators in England, he said that exhibition of this kind of behaviour in the playground was unacceptable. “We have taken notice of this issue. The ICC has taken notice too,” he added.

Responding to the demands of brick-kiln association, he said that contracts would be made at district level with the owners of brick kilns to prevent exploitation of labour. He added that the brick-kilns had caused serious environmental pollution, asking the owners of the kilns to shift their kilns to new technology. He pointed out that zigzag technology was being used in brick kilns in India and Nepal and the government would extend support to the owners if they wanted to shift to new technology. He assured the kiln owners that their demands would be forwarded to the labour ministry.