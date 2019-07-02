Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed security and other national issues as well as international matters.

An official press statement said that matters pertaining to security came under discussion during the meeting. Informed sources said that the prime minister apprised the army chief about details of his meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last week.

The prime minister also shared with the COAS the invitation US President Donald Trump has sent to him for a visit which is likely this month. The COAS briefed the prime minister about his recent visit to the United Kingdom.

Sources said that the civil and military leadership of Pakistan had unanimous views as far peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan is concerned, and vowed to support all efforts to that end. Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the sources, was quite happy over the renewed commitment by the Afghan President to make a fresh start with Pakistan for peace and development in the region.

Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani, who was in Pakistan last week, also lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS for a peaceful region.

Speaking during an interview, he had said that Afghanistan would fully support their efforts for achieving the shared goals of regional cooperation, prosperity and connectivity.

The Afghan president appreciated the vision of Premier Imran and COAS Bajwa for keenly supporting a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, he said global scenario has been changing and all countries in the region want to cooperate with each other. He also expressed the desire to promote economic connectivity with Pakistan.