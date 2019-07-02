Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah was sent to prison on a 14-day judicial remand by a anti-narcotics court in Lahore on Tuesday.

Sanaullah's remand came following his arrest after the discovery of a large stash of contraband in his vehicle on Monday.

In the hearing of the case today, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) requested for a remand for the PML-N leader.

Earlier according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Security Faisal Shahzad, a security plan was devised for Sanaullah's court appearance, with more than 400 anti-riot force personnel deployed around the city.

On Monday, Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from near the Sukheke area in Punjab.

Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and president of the PML-N's Punjab wing, was said to have been arrested in a drug-related case, with the ANF officials telling Geo News he was arrested while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.

An ANF (Lahore) spokesperson had confirmed that the PML-N's senior leader was arrested and a case was being filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, after a large stash of contraband was recovered from his vehicle.

Riaz Soomro, the spokesperson said Sanaullah was arrested in light of numerous proofs.

Investigation in this regard was ongoing and further details would be revealed soon, Soomro added.