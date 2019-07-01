Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana said on Monday that police had arrested 48 murder suspects in June.

Of the 48 suspects, he said, Najeeb was the most notorious gangster who was caught by the police after an encounter in which he also sustained bullet injuries due to firing by his accomplices, he said. “Najeeb is member of an interprovincial gang and involved in car snatching,” he alleged.

Najeeb has so far confessed his involvement in more than 18 crimes ranging from robbery, murder and snatching, the police chief claimed. “Our progress for the month of June has been satisfactory but we need to improve it for the best results,” said the CPO while chairing a meeting. The meeting was also attended by divisional SPs, SDPOs/ASPs and SHOs of the police stations.

CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana said that a total of 27 murder cases were registered in June while police traced at least 6 gangs of armed robbers and nabbed 22 criminals.

The investigators grilled the detainees and traced several cases including 6 of heinous nature, he said, adding that policing meant to protect the lives and properties of the people and that the police could not take their job light.

The CPO added that police had also arrested 311 suspected drug peddlers and recovered 1.59 kilograms of heroin, 87.5 kilograms of hashish and 2348 liters of liquor from their possessions. Similarly, a total of 527 proclaimed offenders and 281 serious offenders were also netted by police during a special drive, he said. The CPO vowed continuing raids against the POs in the district.

Sharing performance of police in implementing National Action Plan, the CPO said that the police carried out scores of search operations in the district to flush out suspects and outlaws. He said that the police arrested 60 landlords and tenants on charges of not sharing the information about temporary residence besides filing 26 cases against them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police, following instructions of Inspector General of Police Amir Zulfiqar Khan, beefed up security in the federal capital in order to maintain law and order situation. “The IGP directed all the DIGs to put security in Islamabad on high alert,” a spokesman said. He said that all SPs had also been asked to keep a vigil on suspects in their areas besides enhancing patrolling to curb street crime, he said.