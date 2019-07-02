Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday visited the residence of former Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Syed Munawar Hasan.

During his visit, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq inquired after former JI chief and prayed for his healthy life.

Meanwhile, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq visited the residence of veteran journalist Idrees Bakhtiar to express condolence to the family members over his sad demise.

On the occasion, he prayed for the departed soul and said that the services of senior journalist Idrees Bakhtiar for the profession could not be forgotten.

“Idrees Bakhtiar was a reputable name in journalism and his services for the profession would be remembered forever”, he added.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq lauded the services of Idrees Bakhtiar rendered by him in the profession of journalism. Moonis Bakhtiar and Arsalan Bakhtiar—the sons of senior journalist were also present on the occasion.

JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Secretary General JI Karachi Abdul Wahab, JI Media Coordinator Sarfaraz Ahmed and Secretary Information Zahid Askari accompanied the JI Chief.