ISLAMABAD - At least two alleged dacoits were killed on spot while another fled with his injuries after they broke into a house in the limits of Tarnol police station here on Tuesday night, according to the officials.

The incident took place in the area of Noeghazi. According to the details, the three dacoits entered into the house of a resident Kashif Malik in the wee hours of Tuesday. The family was sleeping in the open and they saw the three men breaking the lock of a room. Kashif opened fire on them and resultantly two of them were killed on the spot while their accomplice succeeded in fleeing from the scene despite having a bullet injury.

A police official at the Tarnol police station told this scribe that the identification of the alleged dacoits was yet to be done as they were waiting for the NADRA report after having sent them fingerprints of the deceased.

The police reached the spot immediately and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and further legal procedure. Search for their accomplice was underway till the filing of this report. The police was busy in investigation after having registered a case in this regard, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have been ordered to mobilise security apparatus for better output.

The decision to this effect was made by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan during a meeting presided over by him.

The decision was taken in wake of terrorists’ attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange few days ago. DIG (Headquarters), DIG (Operations), DG (Safe City), all SSPs, AIG Special Branch, AIG (Operations), Additional SP and Zonal SP attended the meeting.

The IGP directed the officials concerned for effective security measures in the city besides enhancing vigilance and patrolling steps. He also asked them to maintain high alert security at Red Zone and strict checking to be ensured at its exit and entry points. He ordered combing and search operation in the slum areas while extra vigilance at entry and exit points of the city. Islamabad police chief said that police commandoes should be deputed around sensitive locations and important buildings. Special police teams should be constituted by each police station for effective patrolling in its respective jurisdiction, he added.