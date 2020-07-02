Share:

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the party leaders do not want any concession or NRO.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he vowed to continue giving a tough time to the government.

Bilawal challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan for a debate either in the Parliament or on TV. He said that Imran Khan was PM of PTI and not Pakistan, and he was just limited to social media due to a lack of courage to face the opposition.

He said that the PM was so incapable that he had even failed in evolving national consensus on the Kashmir issue.

“If Osama Bin Laden is a martyr then what is your stance on Zarb-e-Azb, Swat Operation, and the APS attack?” he said., adding, the country needed a mature Prime Minister, who can tackle its problems. Refuting the government claims regarding decrease in number of corona cases and infection rate, Bilawal said pandemic was not subsiding in Pakistan.

“The government has not taken any step to deal with the coronavirus and the locust swarms,” he said. He said that Pakistan was facing unprecedented challenges but it can be seen in the budget that education, health and unemployment have not been given any priority.

Bilawal said that the opposition parties were not talking about the ‘minus-one’ formula but PM Imran himself brought up the subject. He said that whenever democracy faced threats, PPP played a vital role in its preservation. “The sugar commission was an NRO given to Buzdar, Tareen and Asad Umar,” he said.

Bilawal said that the government’s each policy seems to be based on the principle of NRO.

He said that the PTI-led government was exacerbating the crises as it has failed to deal with them in an appropriate manner. Referring to the plane crash and recent debacle regarding the credentials of pilots, Bilawal said the government was using the unfortunate incident as an excuse to privatise PIA. “Our pilots are known for their expertise around the world.”

He said that the country was proud of Sindh police for thwarting the Pakistan Stock Exchange attack, in which four terrorists were killed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party yesterday demanded a treason case be registered against Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan for inflicting a huge loss to the nation through his comments.

Dr Nafisa Shah, Senator Rubina Khalid, Palwasha Khan, Naz Baloch, and Nazir Dhoki made the demand at a news conference in the capital

The PPP leaders said that PIA was banned from Europe just because of the Minister.

“(Prime Minister) Imran Khan and his ministers have destroyed the economy because of their non-serious attitude,” said Nafisa Shah. She said Imran Khan has no control over his cabinet. “Soon this selected government and its Prime Minister will go packing,” she added. “Ghulam Sarwar should be sacked for disrupting Pakistan’s image and rendering an immense loss to the nation,” she maintained.

Palwasha Khan demanded the resignation of aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and initiation of a case against him for being a traitor, who rendered such a huge loss to Pakistan International Airlines.

She accused Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cronies of hatching a conspiracy to sell national assets and buy themselves those assets on very low price. Senator Rubina Khalid said Imran Khan called Osama Bin Laden a Shaheed (martyr) but refuses to call Benazir Bhutto, a Shaheed. She said the talk of minus one is being circulated by Imran Khan’s own cabinet members.

The lawmaker said the Speaker of the National Assembly had become controversial because he was “acting like a worker of (Pakistan) Tehrik-e-Insaf.”