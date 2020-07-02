Share:

ISLAMABAD - The expansion project of Chi­na-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School was successfully completed under the CPEC frame­work and handed over to Pakistan’s education de­partment, Gwadar Pro re­ported on Wednesday.

The project is funded by China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) and constructed by CCCC-FHDI Engineer­ing Company.

According to CFPD, the expansion work was never an easy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the shortage of engineering materi­als, technologies and con­struction personnel and security risks striking at the same time.