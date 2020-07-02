ISLAMABAD - The expansion project of China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School was successfully completed under the CPEC framework and handed over to Pakistan’s education department, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.
The project is funded by China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) and constructed by CCCC-FHDI Engineering Company.
According to CFPD, the expansion work was never an easy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the shortage of engineering materials, technologies and construction personnel and security risks striking at the same time.