ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Health Services Academy of Pakistan on Wednesday signed an agreement to strengthen Pakistan’s public health response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and to support frontline health workers by providing a national rapid critical care training programme.

The Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy Dr. Assad Hafeez and ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang signed the contract agreement in Islamabad.

A statement issued said that “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a major health care challenge to the people and the Government of Pakistan.

The training program being led by the Health Services Academy will help boost the critical care system’s efficiency and the capacity of the health workers in responding to the current emergency situation and future critical care needs,” said Ms. Yang.

The training programme envisages a rapid capacity development of 4,500 doctors and paramedical staff in critical care management and handling of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals and health care centres.