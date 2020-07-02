Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday showed satisfaction over the Afghan peace process,

In a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, here, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue to play its reconciliatory role in establishment of peace in Afghanistan with sincerity through collective responsibility.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the developments so far regarding the Afghan peace process, a foreign ministry statement said.

Pakistan and Afghan Taliban had discussed the peace process last month in Doha. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq visited Doha, Qatar on June 16-17 and met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to discuss the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The Special Representative appreciated the Taliban’s commitment to implement the US-Taliban peace agreement. Later, the US had lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s role for the Afghan peace.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan was ready to cooperate with regional and international stakeholders for enduring and peaceful political solution to the Afghan issue.

He termed the progress on the Afghan peace process very encouraging so far.

Qureshi said the development of whole region depends on establishment of peace in Afghanistan. He said that the agreement of all sides on the intra-Afghan dialogue and announcement of negotiating teams wad good omen that will pave the way for permanent and lasting peace in that country.

Qureshi warned that the Afghan peace process had entered into a crucial phase and “we need to be cognizant of the elements that want to sabotage the peace efforts in Afghanistan.”

The minister said Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for the last forty years and international community should lend its hand in honourable repatriation of them.

Ambassador Khalilzad expressed sorrow over the terrorist attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange but appreciated the timely action and exemplary valiance and bravery of security personnel.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi said India had been continuously trying to destabilize Pakistan to divert attention from its own internal chaos.

In a statement, he said India was interfering in Balochistan province of Pakistan at the same time it is also adversely affecting peace efforts in Afghanistan.

The minister said he had apprised US Special Representative about Indian intentions.

Qureshi said terrorists involved in Stock Exchange attack wanted to make people hostage, but Pakistani security personnel successfully foiled their bid.

He said India wants incidents of terrorism to divert world attention. He said it is India, which orchestrated the drama of Pulwama attack.

Earlier, speaking to Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan in Islamabad, Qureshi said India can sabotage peace of the region to divert attention from its internal failures.

He said Pakistan had had been continuously apprising the global community about peace and security in the region.

He said durable peace and stability in Afghanistan is inevitable for development and progress of the region.