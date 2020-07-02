Share:

ISLAMABAD - Matsuda Kuninori, Am­bassador of Japan to Pa­kistan, has congratulat­ed Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar for becoming the Pakistan ar­my’s first female officer to be promoted to that rank, saying this should indeed be a moment of pride and inspiration for all Paki­stani women.

The Japanese Ambas­sador in a statement said, “My heartfelt congratula­tions to Lt. Gen. Johar and her family for achieving this milestone and mak­ing history. This is indeed a great inspirational suc­cess story for all Pakistani women who must feel pride and encouragement for pursuing their dreams.”

The ambassador said that empowering wom­en was one of the most important tasks in Japan and that we were seeing an increase in the number of female members of Ja­pan’s Self-Defense Forces.

The ambassador also praised Pakistan’s efforts for promoting women’s empowerment in vari­ous fields of society. “We have been extending sup­port and cooperation to the Government of Paki­stan as well as to the pri­vate institutions by fund­ing projects such as girls’ education, women’s skill development and voca­tional training and so on,” the Ambassador added.

Matsuda Kuninori re­iterated his resolve that the Government of Japan would continue to extend support to further em­power and strengthen the Pakistani women as their effective participation in the progress and develop­ment of the country was very pivotal.