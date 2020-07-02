ISLAMABAD - Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has congratulated Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar for becoming the Pakistan army’s first female officer to be promoted to that rank, saying this should indeed be a moment of pride and inspiration for all Pakistani women.
The Japanese Ambassador in a statement said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Lt. Gen. Johar and her family for achieving this milestone and making history. This is indeed a great inspirational success story for all Pakistani women who must feel pride and encouragement for pursuing their dreams.”
The ambassador said that empowering women was one of the most important tasks in Japan and that we were seeing an increase in the number of female members of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.
The ambassador also praised Pakistan’s efforts for promoting women’s empowerment in various fields of society. “We have been extending support and cooperation to the Government of Pakistan as well as to the private institutions by funding projects such as girls’ education, women’s skill development and vocational training and so on,” the Ambassador added.
Matsuda Kuninori reiterated his resolve that the Government of Japan would continue to extend support to further empower and strengthen the Pakistani women as their effective participation in the progress and development of the country was very pivotal.