LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has fixed maximum price of the PCR test of Covid-19 at Rs 6,500. According to a letter issued to all private laboratories, collection centres and hospital labs of the province, the maximum price of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is the only diagnostic test for Covid-19, at Rs 6,500, and they have been directed not to charge more than the fixed amount. Moreover, the healthcare establishments have also been warned against violating the orders, and violations will entail penal consequences, including fine, suspension of services, deregistration, and sealing of the premises.