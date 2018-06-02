Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Friday expressed anger at Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf for skipping hearing of a case relating to implementation of verdict in the Asghar Khan case. Heading a two-member bench at the Supreme Court Lahore registry, CJP Nisar the AGP should have come as the matter is of great importance. He directed the AGP to to ensure his appearance today (Saturday) A deputy attorney general appeared in the court and said that the federal cabinet took a positive decision on the implementation of Asghar Khan’s case judgment but the attorney general would himself apprise the court about it. The CJP observed that the federal government didn’t take any positive decision; it simply made a sub-committee for implementation of the decision and got rid of it. “The decision is pending for last several years and the government is not taking it serious,” the CJP said. The court will resume today. –Staff Reporter