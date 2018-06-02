Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Friday said the general elections would be held on July 25 as per the schedule and nobody should have any doubt about it.

“No one should be in doubt that we can’t allow delay in any case,” CJP Nisar remarked, while heading a two-member bench to hear a petition filed by Workers Party, seeking implementation of the code of conduct issued by the ECP.

The petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Bilal Hassan Minto, said an appropriate direction was required for implementation of the election code, on which the bench issued a notice to the ECP and put off further hearing until June 4.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court sought complete record of the luxury vehicles approved by the prime minister.

“The court would determine as to how and under what law the PM approved luxury cars’ use for the cabinet members,” the CJP observed.

Following the court order, former federal law minister Zahid Hamid also appeared before the bench and said he had been using only one car with the approval of the federal cabinet. Hamid said he did not know about the entitlement policy. A federal law officer said 1800cc car was approved by the PM for the former law minister because of security reasons.

The CJP observed a prime minister in foreign countries could not even allot a kiosk to anyone, but in Pakistan, the ministers were using luxury cars purchased with taxpayers’ money.

However, the law officer said 30 luxury cars had been withdrawn in compliance with the court order. The CJP directed the law officer to submit complete record of the cars approved for the cabinet members and put off further hearing until Saturday (today).

