MIRPURKHAS - For supervision of coming general elections to be held on July 25, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been appointing returning officers in the district and released information regarding polling stations for two seats of national assembly and four seats of provincial assembly of the district. Information received from Election Commissioner Office, Additional District and Sessions judge Javed Iqbal has been appointed as returning officer for NA-218, senior civil judge and assistant session judge Digri, district Mirpurkhas Ishtiaque Ahmed Memon as returning officer for NA-219, for PS-47, civil judge and judicial magistrate 1, Muhammad Jurial appointed returning officer, civil judge and judicial magistrate ii, for PS-48, Rasool Bux Dars posted as returning officer, civil judge and judicial magistrate 1, Kot Ghulam Muhammad (KGM), Muhammad Mureed Hussain Rajpar, appointed returning officer for PS-49, civil judge and judicial magistrate ii Digri, district Mirpurkhas Nawab Khan Khaskheli appointed as returning officer for PS-50. There had been setup 156 polling stations in the district as 318 polling stations for NA-218, 320 polling stations for NA-219, 187 for PS-47, 131 for PS-48, 164 polling stations for PS-49 and 156 polling stations for PS-50.