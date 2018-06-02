Share:

MULTAN:- PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that on time election is not just desire of his party but also a constitutional need, saying that his party is fully prepared to go to the elections.

Talking to the journalists here on Friday, he said that the hoaxes should die down after announcement of election schedule. He asked the PTI workers, voters and supporters to stand with Imran Khan while setting aside al differences as it was the most important election of Pakistan's history.

He said that the importance of this election for the residents of Punjab could be assessed from the fact that a voter's stamp on bat would lead way to creation of not just new Pakistan but also South Punjab province. He said that the 10-year long dark rule of Nawaz League had ended and he was pretty hopeful that the PTI would make government in Punjab and Pakistan. He said that the time had come that every Pakistani could contribute his share in making new Pakistan and getting rid of ineligible rulers.

He hoped that the caretaker government would hold free, fair and transparent elections and handover the throne to a good leadership. He disclosed that the party leadership had decided to give him ticket for contesting election from NA-221 Sindh so that he could make the party active in Sindh besides Punjab. He said that he was in contact with political parties of Sindh and PTI would play important role in Sindh too. He said that those playing Sindh card in the past should bear in mind now that they had lost Sindh card and Sindh was no more owned by PPP.