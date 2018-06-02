Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Friday urged the citizen of Karachi to vote for change in the upcoming general election and reject the so-called stakeholder those were responsible for the destruction of the port city. Siraj expressed these views while addressing the iftar dinner held at Idara-noor-ul-haq. JI Karachi chapter leaders including Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

Pointing out towards the issues of Karachi, the JI chief said that Karachi is facing numerous problems whereas it is also on the target of enemies. The international conspirators were also trying to sabotage the peace of Karachi, he added.

Siraj said that it is unfortunate the Karachi being a mega city had being deprived of basic facilities. There is no safe drinking water for the citizen while the rulers had just made tall claims and even failed eliminate in the unemployment from megacity.

But this year the era of injustice with Karachiites is going to end as people of the city will vote for the candidates who will bring the change and relief for the citizen, said Siraj.

The city in past has witnessed violence which is key reason behind its destabilization, although the upcoming general election has given Karachiites a chance to vote for right and bring change burying violence based politics. He further added that Pakistan came into being through a democratic process and once again in this general election people will vote the right political force that always focused to bring change as per the democratic norms.

Congratulating caretaker Prime Minister, Former Justice of Pakistan ® Nasirul Mulk, he said that Jamaat-e-Islami hope that PM would hold free and fair general election.

JI leader said that it is unfortunate the rulers failed to keep their promises; the people were still facing problems in Health, Education and other sectors. Who is responsible for the entire depressed situation, questioned Siraj stating the incompetent rulers were guilty for the complete mess-up circumstances.

It is great matter of concern that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has completely failed to carry on the accountability process in the country. Today the doors of judiciary have been closed for the common man. No nation can progress without proper Justice, accountability and education system, he asserted.

Holding feudalism the key obstacle in progress of Pakistan, Siraj pointed out that since long the feudal lord had remained on the key slots of the various political forces and at the time of election the elite’ class were awarded tickets neglecting the middle class and competent candidates. Jamaat-e-Islami firmly sticks to its ideology in projecting people from the middle class, he concluded.