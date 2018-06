Share:

PESHAWAR:- Two judges of Peshawar High Court (PHC) took oath of the office on Friday. Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Justice Yahya Afridi administered oath to the judges. The judges included Justice Muhammad Ibrahim and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim who had become permanent judges of the Peshawar High Court. The oath taking ceremony was attended by senior judges, lawyers, and president of PHC Bar.–Staff Reporter