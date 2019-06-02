Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had double standards and he was doing politics on the blood of martyrs. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Bilawal rejected that Mohsin Dawar attacked Kharqamar checkpost but now he condemned the terror attack in Boya, North Waziristan. She said for Bilawal’s party Rao Anwar was a brave person while on the other hand it was insisting on issuance of production orders of Mohsin Dawar.

Today Bilawal was condemning the unknown persons who martyred a soldier in Boya, she added.