KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet and top officials of the Sindh government to review progress on the promises he made to people before the last general elections.

The PPP chairman chaired the meeting of the social sector protection strategy at the Chief Minister’s House that was briefed by the chief minister about progress on the promises made by the top party leadership. Coordinator to Sindh Chief Minister on People’s Promises Programme Haris Gazdar briefed the participants about salient features of the programme.

“We will be fulfilling the promises made by the PPP chairman during the election campaign through social protection strategy,” he said, adding that the chairman had directed him to fulfil all promises that they had made with the people of the province. He said that they would guarantee rights to people of the province and had included poverty alleviation, better health facilities, Benazir Kissan Card, Benazir Women Agriculture Workers Programme and Internship Guarantee Programme for the improvement of masses in the province. The PPP chairman reviewed progress on all the programmes and said that they had served the masses and now want to improve it and take it to the grassroots. “I want every poor household to have three times meal, housing facility and employment,” he said.