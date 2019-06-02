Share:

SHANGHAI : For this year’s Children’s Day, which falls on Saturday, Deng Mo and his wife drove their son to the city of Suzhou, about 100 km away from Shanghai where the family live.

Many parents similarly spent the weekend with their children, according to Shanghai-based online agency Ctrip. The platform said bookings for parent-child hotels increased nearly 60 percent year on year this weekend, with Sanya, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Suzhou among the most popular destinations.

Over 70 percent of parent-child travelers chose short-distance tours, and more than 80 percent chose high-speed railways or self-driving tours

China is seeing a growing market of parent-child tours, which account for up to 60 percent of the overall domestic and overseas travels, according to a survey conducted by the China Tourism Academy.

More than 80 percent of respondents in the survey believe parent-child tours can bring joy for a whole family, and 96 percent want to go on such tours. Deng has taken his son to Japan and Thailand before. “It was not easy to take a three-year-old person for travels,” Deng said. “He had a lot of baggages, more than we did.