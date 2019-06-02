Share:

LAHORE - Personal physician of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has formally requested the Punjab government to grant him access to his patient ‘at the earliest and on regular basis for consultations’.

“Ex-PM requires constant medical care due to significant critical/complicated heart diseases and co-morbidities,” stated Dr Adnan Khan in a letter written to the Punjab chief secretary on Saturday, adding, that worsening health of Nawaz Sharif needed immediate medical attention. Copies were sent to additional chief secretary home, secretary specialized healthcare and medical education, secretary primary & secondary healthcare, inspector general of police, IG prisons, deputy inspector general prisons and superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail where PML-N Quaid is serving seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia reference.

Dr Adnan complained about not allowing him access his patient in the past few weeks for unknown reasons in violation of the basic human rights. He expressed his inability to emphasize enough on the urgent medical assistance needed by Nawaz Sharif.

The letter written on letterhead pad of Sharif Medical City where Dr Adnan Khan is chief executive officer, stated, “On numerous occasions, I have requested to see Mr Nawaz Sharif in Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat, on account of his deteriorating health and life threatening medical issues, which were declined. I have consistently been refused permission on ground not known to me.”

“Mr Sharif is suffering from significant critical heart disease and multiple co-morbidities which cannot satisfactorily and sufficiently be dealt in incarceration.” That letter said, “However, he was denied access to his personal physician – myself- which is not only a violation of his basic constitutional rights, but also a portrayal of lack of basic human decency on part of the authorities who have, ad nauseum, refused consent to visit my patient. “

“It is in this regard, that I write to you, Sir, today – to seek consent to see my patient suffering from multiple life-threatening diseases and ailments. I cannot emphasize enough his need for proper medical attention. It is, therefore, requested that I be permitted to see Mr Nawaz Sharif at the earliest and on regular basis for medical consultations.”