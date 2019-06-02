Share:

SIALKOT : Sialkot remained in the grip of scorching heat on Saturday as the mercury shot up to 45 degrees Celsius.

The mercury remained between 45 and 44 degrees Celsius in Sialkot region. All the city roads, streets, bazaars, markets, commercial and trade centres and shopping plazas wore a deserted look in Sialkot City, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal and surrounding areas. All the civic and business activities remained paralysed here due to sizzling hot weather.

Two persons namely Hussain (65) and Muhammad Iqbal (62) fainted due to scorching heat near Lorry Adda Pasrur. They were shifted to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition.

In Daska, two minor students namely Ifra and Usama, in local private schools, fainted due to heat stroke. They were shifted to local hospital.

On the other hand, dozens of the birds and cattle (including goats, cows and buffaloes) reportedly died due to sizzling heat and humidity in Sialkot bordering villages along Sialkot Working Boundary.