Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has on Tuesday said that there is no democracy in Pakistan as the federal government is putting political opponents in prisons.

The PML-N leader, while speaking to media, said, “What kind of democracy is this in which Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly is interrogated all the time. Shehbaz Sharif will overcome these difficulties.

“This democracy has turned Pakistan into a jungle. Unfortunately, the democracy in this country has not developed they it should have.

“Four martial laws were imposed in Pakistan where freedom remained limited to the elite only. It is unfortunate that the opposition is not united and all of us are responsible.

“The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is for unanticipated calamities but catastrophes are being created here. No one knows the number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan.

“Shehbaz Sharif government conducted dengue test worth Rs 8,000 for free and the disease was controlled by his and Khawaja Salman Rafique’s efforts. How can people pay 8,000 rupees for COVID-19 test today?”