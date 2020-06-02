Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa has undergone self-isolation at home after having COVID19 symptoms. “I got flu and fever for a couple of days after which I had my coronavirus test done following which I decided to go in self-isolation at my home,” he said here on Monday. The former hockey Olympian said he is in constant touch with the doctors on phone and following medical experts’ advice and direction for his and family members’ safety. “As per doctors opinion, having quarantine at home is the safest measure and it is also imperative to have constant check and monitoring of the health and I am doing so, rest is in Allah’s hand,” he added. He said the result of his test will come in a day or so. The PHF official appealed to the entire hockey family, his friends and well wishers to pray for his health.