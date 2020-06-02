Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday has condemned shortage of ventilators in Islamabad hospitals.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said the government is lying to the nation that 90 ventilators are working in different hospitals. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan should tell the truth and stop doing politics on health of the people, Marriyum urged.

The reaction came after Pakistan confirmed 78 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,621 and positive cases surged to 76,398.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,938 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.