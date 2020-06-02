Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday rejected Sindh government’s plea to suspend Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict to acquit the accused involved in murder of Daniel Pearl, the Bureau Chief of Wall Street Journal in Pakistan.A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of the Sindh government and the Daniel Pearl’s parents’ appeals against the SHC’s judgment to acquit alleged murderers of Daniel Pearl.During the hearing, Justice Manzoor said to the prosecutor general (PG) Sindh that in the appeal he had mentioned irrelevant provisions for suspending the SHC judgment.Then, the bench directed the counsels to file complete documents i.e. ocular account, forensic reports, statement of the handwriting experts etc before the next date of hearing and come fully prepared, particularly on the points that whether the abductee was the foreign journalist, the conspiracy was hatched in Islamabad and that the conspiracy has to be proved with evidence, and that the persons arrested have committed murder. Justice Manzoor said that the documents submitted are not legible. He said that the charges under Section 120, 302, 7ATA framed by the trial court were challenged in the Sindh High Court. Farooq H Naek, who represented the Sindh government, said that the appeal has more to do with points of law. Justice Manzoor said that the court cannot ignore the facts of the case. The PG Sindh said that it is the high profile case and the court should give a definite date. Later, the court deferred the hearing in this case for an indefinite period.