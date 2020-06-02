Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has approached the Lahore High Court for pre-arrest bail in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

In a petition filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the PML-N president submitted that National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) had launched an investigation against him over charges of assets beyond means andmoney laundering.

He submitted that the investigation had been pending for the last 16 months but the bureau had not yet filed any reference.Shehbaz Sharif submitted that he extended full cooperation with NAB authorities and appeared before the investigation team on being summoned.

He submitted that instant proceedings were prompted by malafide intentions.Shehbaz Sharif submitted, the bureau had thoroughly investigated him about assets during his custody earlier but could not confront him with any evidence to suggest any nexus with the misuse of power in amassing assets.

"In absence of any evidence worth name to suggest any nexus between amassing of assets and abuse or misuse of office, an offence in terms of section 9(a)(v) of NAO 1999 cannot be attracted," he contended while terming the investigation illegal and unlawful.

He further submitted that NAB chairman did not have any authority to launch investigations into money laundering allegations under anti-money laundering act.Shehbaz submitted that the bureau had again summoned him in connection with the investigation on June 2 and it was feared that he might be arrested.